BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in February

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 28th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BRRGF opened at $3.52 on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

