Bessemer Group Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

