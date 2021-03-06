Bessemer Group Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

