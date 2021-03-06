Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 468.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 790,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

