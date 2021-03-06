Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $90,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,827,000 after buying an additional 556,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 480,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after buying an additional 196,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 538,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $49.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

