BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

