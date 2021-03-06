Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,749.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

