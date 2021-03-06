BIKI (BIKI) Price Tops $0.0425

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. BIKI has a market cap of $13.37 million and $1.15 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00755965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00043222 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.