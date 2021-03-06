Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 685,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.