BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $7.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

