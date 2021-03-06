BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock Price Down 15.6%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares fell 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 841,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,266,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHTG. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

