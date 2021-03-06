BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.79. BioSig Technologies shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

In other news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares in the company, valued at $971,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

