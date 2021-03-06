Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Shares Up 0.7%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.11. 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

About Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

