BitCoal Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $11,068.93 and approximately $72.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.35 or 0.00417366 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

