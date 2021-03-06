Bitcoin Confidential Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29,806.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $863,469.99 and $29,806.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.26 or 0.00525335 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

