Bitcoin Private Price Down 44.4% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00252784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

