Bitcoin Rhodium Trading Down 41.4% This Week (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

