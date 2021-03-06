BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.30 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00286419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012895 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.