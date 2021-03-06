BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

BJRI opened at $56.97 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,945 shares of company stock worth $3,193,675 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

