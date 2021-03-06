BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

