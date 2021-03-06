BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.09.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.