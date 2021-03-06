BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 28th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.90. 195,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,036. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

