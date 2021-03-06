BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $187,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.