BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Universal worth $182,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,491,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal by 11.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.