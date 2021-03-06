BlackRock Inc. Has $178.49 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $178,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

