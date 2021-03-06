Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,566 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DDD. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $24.75 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.