Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HSBC were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.