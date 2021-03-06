Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

