Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IYF opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $74.44.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

