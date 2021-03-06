Blair William & Co. IL Sells 125 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

