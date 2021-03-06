Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,159 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,217 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $67.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

