Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.