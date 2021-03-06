Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Blue Apron news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $137,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 297,071 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

APRN stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.