BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 312,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,769. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $330.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

