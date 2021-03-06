BMO Capital Markets Boosts Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target to $4.25

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $154.45 million, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.53.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

