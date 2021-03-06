BMO Capital Markets Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

