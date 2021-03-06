BMO Capital Markets Increases CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

TSE CAE opened at C$38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.72. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$38.96.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.