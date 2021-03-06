BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DCF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 59,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,776. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.