Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to $42.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOWFF. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.03.

BOWFF opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

