Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $626.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

