BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOKF. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $94.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

