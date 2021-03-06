BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $603,827.21 and $196,902.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,027.37 or 1.00019969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00081405 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003523 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,610 coins and its circulating supply is 911,822 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.