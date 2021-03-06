Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.65.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.82.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

