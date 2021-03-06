Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 280,630 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 280,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.