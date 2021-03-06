Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock worth $1,917,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.