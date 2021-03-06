Boston Partners Has $1.80 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Boston Partners cut its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,251 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,526. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

