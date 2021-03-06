Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

