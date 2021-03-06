Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

