Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 547 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

