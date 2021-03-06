Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 58.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 716,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

